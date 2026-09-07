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07.09.2026 15:12:27

Bulgaria Q2 GDP Growth Eases Less Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Bulgaria's economy expanded more than initially estimated in the second quarter, the latest figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product advanced 2.8 percent annually in the June quarter, following a 3.0 percent growth in the March quarter. In the flash estimate, the rate of expansion was 2.7 percent. However, this was the slowest increase since the first quarter of 2024.

The expenditure breakdown revealed moderating growth across key components. Final consumption growth of households eased to 7.6 percent from 8.6 percent, and gross fixed capital formation slowed to 8.4 percent from 8.7 percent.

Net foreign demand contributed negatively to growth as exports rose only 0.2 percent amid an 8.5 percent surge in imports.

On a quarterly basis, the economic growth remained stable at 0.7 percent, revised up slightly from 0.6 percent.

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