Denmark Consumer Confidence Weakens In March

(RTTNews) - Consumers in Denmark remained more pessimistic in March, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

The consumer confidence index dropped to -13.8 in March from -13.1 in the previous month.

The decline was mainly due to worsening conditions in the future economic situation in Denmark. On the other hand, the indicators for the family's future economic situation and the acquisition of major consumer goods have improved, the survey said.

The opinion regarding households' financial situation over the next year turned positive, with the respective index rising to 0.8 from -0.8 in February. Meanwhile, the country's general economic situation in the coming twelve months weakened to -19.2 from -12.8.

Consumers expect prices to rise slightly more slowly over the next year, and they also expect a rising trend for unemployment.