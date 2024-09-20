Dutch Consumers Less Pessimistic In September

(RTTNews) - Consumers in the Netherlands remained slightly less negative in September as both the opinion on the economic climate and the willingness to buy improved, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index came in at -21 in September versus -24 in August. Nonetheless, the indicator in September was well below the 20-year average of -10 points.

The economic climate sub-indicator went from -42 in August to -37 in September. Both the opinion of consumers about the past economic situation and the outlook over the next twelve months improved.

The index measuring willingness to buy stood at -11 in September versus -13 in August. Furthermore, consumers found the time for making large purchases less unfavorable than in August.