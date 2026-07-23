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23.07.2026 09:01:50

Dutch Household Confidence Rises In July

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumers remained less pessimistic in July as their assessment about the economy and willingness to buy improved, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index rose to -35 in July from -39 in June. Nonetheless, it still remained well below the average of -11.

Among its components, the economic climate index increased to -59 from -64, indicating that households are less negative about both the economy in the coming twelve months and the economy in the past twelve months.

The sub-index for willingness to buy rose to -19 from -22. Consumers also consider the time for making major purchases, such as furniture and electronics, more favorable in July than in June.

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