|
10.08.2026 10:58:20
Dutch Industrial Output Growth Eases To 4.6%
(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' industrial production growth moderated in June to the lowest level in three months, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.
Industrial production advanced 4.6 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 6.8 percent increase in May. Production has been rising since March.
Among the eight largest sectors, the machinery industry once again achieved the largest increase in production, which surged by 26.2 percent.
On the other hand, there was a 15.9 percent decline the segment of repair and installation of machinery, and electrical and electronics production contracted by 5.3 percent. Output produced in the chemical products industry was 4.5 percent lower.
On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 1.3 percent in June.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX auf Richtungssuche -- DAX kaum verändert -- Unterschiedliche Vorzeichen an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Wochenstart unentschlossen. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich ohne klare Richtung. Die US-Börsen sind sich uneins. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchen am Montag Gewinne.