Dutch Inflation Confirmed At 13-month High

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer price inflation increased as estimated initially in May to the highest level in just over a year amid soaring energy costs, the latest figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 3.5 percent in May, faster than the 2.8 percent rise in April. That was in line with the flash data published earlier.

Moreover, this marked the highest inflation rate since April 2025, when prices rose 4.1 percent.

Costs for fuels and lubricants surged 27.5 percent from last year, and transport inflation was 9.9 percent in May, which was 6.9 percent in April. Inflation based on housing and utilities accelerated to 3.5 percent from 3.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the annual price growth in food, beverages, and tobacco moderated to 0.1 percent from 1.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose 3.4 percent annually in May versus a 2.5 percent increase in April, as estimated.

Separate official data showed that household consumption grew 1.0 percent annually in April, following a 0.9 percent rebound in March. Consumers spent 4.9 percent more on durable goods, and they purchased 0.9 percent more food items.