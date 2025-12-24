Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1460
 EUR
-0,0001
-0,01 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
24.12.2025 07:44:13

Dutch Q3 GDP Growth Improves More Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' economic growth accelerated more than initially estimated in the third quarter, the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product rose 0.5 percent from the second quarter, when it grew 0.3 percent. In the flash estimate, the rate of expansion was 0.4 percent.

The growth in the September quarter was mainly attributable to exports and public consumption, the agency said.

Government spending growth accelerated to 0.8 percent from 0.5 percent, and that of household consumption rose to 0.3 percent from 0.1 percent.

Exports of goods and services climbed 1.0 percent versus a 0.5 percent rise in the second quarter. On the other hand, the growth in imports slowed to 0.4 percent from 1.9 percent.

Gross fixed capital formation, or investments, declined 1.4 percent versus a 1.6 percent rebound in the June quarter.

The annual growth in GDP improved slightly to 1.8 percent in the third quarter from 1.7 percent in the March quarter. In the initial estimate, the rate of expansion was 1.6 percent. Exports, household and public consumption contributed the most to growth.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 51
20.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.12.25 KW 51: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.12.25 KW 51: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhe vor Weihnachten: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester
Am Dienstag ging es am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt moderat aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen