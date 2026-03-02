Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1441
 EUR
0,0051
0,45 %
EUR - GBP
02.03.2026 15:01:07

Estonia Q4 GDP Growth Revised Lower

(RTTNews) - The Estonian economy expanded less than initially estimated in the final quarter of 2025, the latest data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.

Gross domestic product rose 0.7 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, slower than the upwardly revised 1.1 percent increase in the previous quarter. Further, the economy expanded for the third straight quarter. In the flash estimate, the rate of growth was 1.0 percent.

The expenditure breakdown showed that private final consumption fell 0.4 percent, mainly due to decreased spending on transport and on alcoholic beverages and tobacco. Meanwhile, investments grew 6.9 percent on the back of non-financial corporations' investments in other buildings and structures and households' investments in dwellings.

Foreign trade continued to remain in favor as exports grew 4.7 percent amid a 3.1 percent increase in imports.

The seasonally and working-day adjusted GDP decreased slightly by 0.1 percent, while it grew 0.8 percent compared with the same period a year ago.

During the year 2025, GDP advanced 0.6 percent compared with 2024, the agency said.

15:24 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen
07:20 Februar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.03.26 KW 9: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Februar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 9

Eskalation im Nahen Osten: Dow schwächer -- ATX tiefrot -- DAX rutscht deutlich unter 25.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Montag mit starken Verlusten. Auch der deutsche Leitindex befindet sich auf rotem Terrain. Der Dow verbucht vorbörslich deutliche Verluste. Die Märkte in Fernost schließen am Montag mehrheitlich im Minus.
