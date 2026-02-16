Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1502
 EUR
0,0006
0,05 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
16.02.2026 13:16:13

Estonian Inflation Eases To A 14-month Low

(RTTNews) - Estonia's consumer price inflation softened further in January to the lowest level in more than a year, preliminary figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.

Consumer prices climbed 3.7 percent yearly in January, slower than the 4.1 percent rise in December. Moreover, a similar inflation rate was last seen in November 2024.

Transport charges were 1.5 percent less expensive compared to last year, and clothing and footwear prices declined 4.9 percent due to the customary January sales.

The slowdown in inflation was also influenced by 17 percent cheaper international flights and 15.9 percent cheaper holiday trips, the agency said.

Meanwhile, food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 6.0 percent, and housing costs increased by 5.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rebounded 1.0 percent in January, after falling 0.6 percent in the preceding month.

Separate official data showed that the unemployment rate in Estonia was 7.5 percent in 2025, down slightly from 7.6 percent in 2024. The number of unemployed people was 56,200 compared to 57,100 a year ago.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schlussendlich fester -- DAX schwächer -- Wall Street in Feiertagspause -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins - Feiertag in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte zu, während das deutsche Börsenbarometer abwärts tendierte. An den US-Börsen findet zum Wochenbeginn kein Handel statt. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes stiegen uneinheitlich in die neue Handelswoche ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen