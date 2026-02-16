Estonian Inflation Eases To A 14-month Low

(RTTNews) - Estonia's consumer price inflation softened further in January to the lowest level in more than a year, preliminary figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.

Consumer prices climbed 3.7 percent yearly in January, slower than the 4.1 percent rise in December. Moreover, a similar inflation rate was last seen in November 2024.

Transport charges were 1.5 percent less expensive compared to last year, and clothing and footwear prices declined 4.9 percent due to the customary January sales.

The slowdown in inflation was also influenced by 17 percent cheaper international flights and 15.9 percent cheaper holiday trips, the agency said.

Meanwhile, food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 6.0 percent, and housing costs increased by 5.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rebounded 1.0 percent in January, after falling 0.6 percent in the preceding month.

Separate official data showed that the unemployment rate in Estonia was 7.5 percent in 2025, down slightly from 7.6 percent in 2024. The number of unemployed people was 56,200 compared to 57,100 a year ago.