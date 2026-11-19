(RTTNews) - Eurozone construction output grew marginally in September after falling for four straight months, Eurostat reported Thursday.

Construction output rose 0.1 percent from August, when production dropped 0.5 percent. This was the first growth in five months.

Construction of building and civil engineering grew 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, specialized construction activities edged down 0.1 percent. In the EU, construction output decreased 0.5 percent on a monthly basis and was down 1.4 percent in September from the last year.

Among member states of EU, the highest monthly increases in production in construction were recorded in Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland and Sweden. On the other hand, the largest decreases were observed in Hungary, Romania and Poland.