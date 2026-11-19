(RTTNews) - The euro area current account surplus remained unchanged in September, data from the European Central Bank showed Thursday.

The current account logged a surplus of EUR 12 billion in September, broadly unchanged from the previous month.

The surplus on goods trade fell to EUR 14 billion from EUR 21 billion. Meanwhile, the services surplus rose to EUR 16 billion from EUR 13 billion.

Primary income showed a shortfall of EUR 1 billion compared to a deficit of EUR 4 billion in August. The deficit on secondary income narrowed to EUR 16 billion from EUR 18 billion.

In the twelve months to September, the current account surplus declined to EUR 248 billion from EUR 279 billion a year earlier. The surplus was equivalent to 1.5 percent of euro area GDP.

In financial account, euro area residents' net acquisitions of non-euro area portfolio investment securities totalled EUR 660 billion and non-residents' net acquisitions of euro area portfolio investment securities came in at EUR 1,044 billion in the twelve months to September.