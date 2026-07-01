Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1668
 EUR
0,0058
0,50 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
01.07.2026 11:41:15

Eurozone Inflation Slows In June

(RTTNews) - Eurozone inflation slowed to a three-month low in June, flash data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.

Inflation weakened to 2.8 percent from 3.2 percent in May. This was the lowest rate since March and remained below forecast of 3.0 percent.

Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, softened to 2.4 percent from 2.6 percent in the prior month. Prices were expected to rise 2.5 percent.

Among components, growth in energy prices slowed to 8.7 percent from 10.8 percent. Services inflation came in at 3.2 percent, down from 3.5 percent. Likewise, food, alcohol and tobacco prices grew at a slower pace of 1.6 percent after rising 1.9 percent in May. Meanwhile, the increase in non-energy industrial goods prices held steady at 0.9 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11:04 Juni 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
07:18 2. Quartal 2026: So performten die DAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
30.06.26 2. Quartal 2026: So bewegten sich die ATX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
28.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 26: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
28.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 26

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht leichter in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher - Hongkong im Feiertag
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schwächelte zur Wochenmitte, während der deutsche Leitindex zulegte. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Asien präsentierten sich am Mittwoch stärker.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen