Finland Consumer Prices Fall 0.2%

(RTTNews) - Finland's consumer prices decreased in January after rising in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index dropped 0.2 percent year-over-year in January, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in December, which was the first increase in three months.

Among components, a 2.3 percent fall in housing and utility costs contributed most to the deflation in January. Transport costs fell 0.2 percent, while prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.6 percent, though slower than the 2.0 percent growth in December.

Compared to the previous month, consumer prices decreased 0.2 percent in January after a 0.2 percent gain in the previous month.

The EU measure of the Harmonized Index, or HICP, increased at a slower pace of 1.0 percent in January versus 1.7 percent a month ago.