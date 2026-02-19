Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1430
 EUR
-0,0011
-0,09 %
19.02.2026 09:50:44

Finland Consumer Prices Fall 0.2%

(RTTNews) - Finland's consumer prices decreased in January after rising in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index dropped 0.2 percent year-over-year in January, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in December, which was the first increase in three months.

Among components, a 2.3 percent fall in housing and utility costs contributed most to the deflation in January. Transport costs fell 0.2 percent, while prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.6 percent, though slower than the 2.0 percent growth in December.

Compared to the previous month, consumer prices decreased 0.2 percent in January after a 0.2 percent gain in the previous month.

The EU measure of the Harmonized Index, or HICP, increased at a slower pace of 1.0 percent in January versus 1.7 percent a month ago.

10:22 Depot-Check: Wo Warren Buffett im vierten Quartal investiert ist
15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

ATX und DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich am Freitag höher. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich mit schwacher Tendenz.
