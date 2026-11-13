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13.11.2026 13:30:11

French Consumer Price Inflation Rises As Estimated

(RTTNews) - France's inflation rose to its highest level in nearly three years in October as initially estimated, final data from the statistical office INSEE showed Friday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 3.4 percent from 3.1 percent in September. The rate was the highest since December 2023 and also matched the provisional estimate released on October 30.

At the same time, EU harmonized inflation climbed to 3.7 percent in October from 3.4 percent in September. The annual rate was revised down from 3.8 percent.

Energy price inflation surged to 24.1 percent, marking the fourth consecutive rise. Services inflation accelerated to 2.6 percent from 2.4 percent in the prior month. Meanwhile, food prices rose at a slower pace of 1.2 percent, following a 1.4 percent gain. The decline in manufactured products prices slowed to 0.2 percent from 0.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.4 percent, as estimated but reversed the 0.3 percent decrease seen in September.

The harmonized index of consumer prices also increased 0.4 percent, after a 0.3 percent fall in the previous month. The HICP also matched the provisional figure.

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