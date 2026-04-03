French Industrial Output Falls More Than Forecast

(RTTNews) - France's industrial production declined more than expected in February, data from the statistical office INSEE showed Friday.

Industrial production dropped 0.7 percent on a monthly basis in February, in contrast to the 0.2 percent rise in January. Economists had expected industrial output to fall marginally by 0.1 percent.

At the same time, manufacturing output remained flat in February after rising 0.2 percent in January.

The stability in manufacturing output was due to offsetting effects across the major sectors. Manufacture of food products and beverages and that of transport equipment slid 0.8 percent each.

Meanwhile, the manufacture of other industrial products gained 0.4 percent and that in coke and refined petroleum products climbed 1.8 percent.

In mining and quarrying, energy, water supply, production fell 3.2 percent after rising 0.3 percent due to particularly mild temperatures in February.