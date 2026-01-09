French Industrial Production Drops Slightly

(RTTNews) - France's industrial production dropped slightly in November, while manufacturing output rebounded from October, data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.

Industrial production edged down 0.1 percent in November, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in October. Output was expected to fall 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, manufacturing output rebounded 0.3 percent, following a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month. The improvement was underpinned by the manufacture of transport equipment, which grew 2.6 percent.

In mining and quarrying, energy, water supply, production fell 1.9 percent, offsetting the 1.9 percent increase in October.

Further, data showed that output in construction decreased again by 1.0 percent after a 0.7 percent decline in October.