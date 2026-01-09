Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1519
 EUR
-0,0007
-0,06 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
09.01.2026 13:05:41

French Industrial Production Drops Slightly

(RTTNews) - France's industrial production dropped slightly in November, while manufacturing output rebounded from October, data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.

Industrial production edged down 0.1 percent in November, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in October. Output was expected to fall 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, manufacturing output rebounded 0.3 percent, following a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month. The improvement was underpinned by the manufacture of transport equipment, which grew 2.6 percent.

In mining and quarrying, energy, water supply, production fell 1.9 percent, offsetting the 1.9 percent increase in October.

Further, data showed that output in construction decreased again by 1.0 percent after a 0.7 percent decline in October.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX stabil -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen am Freitag letztlich im Plus
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt auf der Stelle tritt, kann der deutsche Leitindex etwas zulegen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen