French Manufacturing Confidence Hits 21-month High

(RTTNews) - The confidence among French manufacturers rebounded strongly in December to the highest level in over one-and-a-half years, monthly data from the statistical office INSEE revealed Thursday.

The manufacturing sentiment index rose to 102.0 in December from 98.0 in November. Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to remain stable at 98.0.

Further, the index remained above its long-term average of 100 and marked the highest reading since March 2024.

The rebound at the end of the year was mainly evident in the manufacturing of other transport equipment, the survey said.

The index measuring general production expectations remained less negative in December, rising to -7 from -9 in November. Producers' past production situation turned positive and improved significantly from -10 to 8.

However, personal production expectations stayed less positive, with the sub-index easing to 11 from 14 in November. The index measuring overall order books increased to -17 from -20.

The sub-index for the expected trend in selling prices in the next three months remained stable at 2.

The overall business confidence index, which comprises the responses of business leaders from sectors such as manufacturing, construction, services, retail trade, and wholesale trade, strengthened to 99 in December from 98 in November. Meanwhile, the employment climate index declined to 95 from 96.