(RTTNews) - France's manufacturing sentiment weakened in November driven largely by downturn in foreign orders and production expectations, survey data from the statistical office INSEE showed Friday.

The manufacturing confidence index dropped to 104 from 105 in the previous month. However, the reading was well above forecast of 102.

Personal production prospects moderated in November after hitting its highest level since February 2022. The indicator dropped one point to 17. Meanwhile, the one relating to the change in past production was stable at 2.

The indicator measuring the current level of finished goods inventories sharply rebounded to 16 from 10 in the previous month.

The overall order books indicator was unchanged at -11 but the index associated with the level of foreign order books declined to -4 from -1.

The balances of opinion on the evolution of workforce size both past and expected increased again, to -2 and +2 respectively.

The balance of opinion associated with expected trend in selling prices over the next three months rebounded, with the score climbing to 15 from 11.

The broader business climate across manufacturing, construction, services, retail, and wholesale trade also weakened in November. The business climate index posted 95, down from 97 in October.