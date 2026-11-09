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09.11.2026 08:56:49

German Exports Rise More Than Expected In September

(RTTNews) - Germany's exports recovered more-than-expected in September, while the growth in imports accelerated, data from Destatis showed Monday.

Exports rose 2.0 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.4 percent decrease in August. Moreover, this was the quickest rise since February. Exports were expected to grow 0.5 percent.

Imports climbed 4.2 percent, much faster than the 0.6 percent rebound a month ago. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent increase.

As a result, the trade surplus shrank to EUR 15.6 billion from EUR 17.9 billion in August. In the same period last year, the surplus was EUR 15.5 billion.

Exports to EU countries advanced 3.5 percent compared to August, and imports from these countries showed an increase of 4.9 percent.

Germany exported only 0.1 percent more to non-EU countries, while the country imported 3.6 percent more from those countries.

On a yearly basis, growth in exports improved to 7.6 percent from 7.0 percent in August. Annual growth in imports also accelerated to 8.7 percent from 6.4 percent. Exports to the United States were 10.3 percent higher, data showed.

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