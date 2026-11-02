Greece Factory Growth Sustains In October

(RTTNews) - Greece's manufacturing sector logged a further improvement in operating conditions, though the pace of growth moderated to a five-month low, survey data from S&P Global showed on Monday.

The manufacturing purchasing managers' index dropped to 53.3 in October from 54.0 in the previous month. However, a reading above 50.0 indicates expansion.

Among components, production, new orders and employment all increase compared to September amid better market demand, both at home and abroad.

Meanwhile, supply chain conditions remained under pressure amid disruption to the global economy caused by the conflict in the Middle East.

On the price front, input price inflation accelerated to a 5-month high due to higher energy, fuel, and transportation costs. Similarly, selling price inflation was strongest in four months.

Looking ahead, the sentiment regarding the outlook dropped to a 5-month low, linked to geopolitical uncertainties and some worries about recent protests in Europe.