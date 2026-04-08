India Keeps Interest Rate On Hold

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of India decided to hold its benchmark interest rates on Wednesday as macroeconomic outlook remains resilient despite elevated geopolitical tensions. At the meeting, the Monetary Policy Committee, governed by Sanjay Malhotra, unanimously decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25 percent.

"It is prudent to wait and watch the changing circumstances and the evolving growth-inflation outlook," the bank said in a statement.

The MPC also decided to continue with the neutral stance, retaining the flexibility to respond judiciously to incoming information.

The bank projected CPI inflation at 4.6 percent and core inflation at 4.4 percent for 2026-27.

The domestic economy remained resilient in 2025-26, the bank noted. Real gross domestic product is estimated to grow by 6.9 percent in 2026-27.