Irish Retail Sales Fall 1.5%
(RTTNews) - Ireland's retail sales decreased in August after rebounding in the previous month, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.
The volume of retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent month-on-month in August, reversing a 0.6 percent rise in July.
Among categories, the largest monthly decline was observed in sales of motor trades, which fell by 6.0 percent. A 3.0 percent decrease was seen in hardware, paints, and glass.
Meanwhile, the biggest monthly volume increase was observed in sales at bars by 3.6 percent, followed by pharmaceuticals, medical, and cosmetic articles with a 3.3 percent rise.
On a yearly basis, retail sales slid 2.5 percent in August, in contrast to the 1.4 percent increase a month ago.
At the same time, the sales value dropped 1.6 percent monthly and by 2.2 percent yearly in August.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schlussendlich stabil -- ATX schließt in Grün -- DAX geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- Shanghai Composite legt letztlich kräftig zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam zum Wochenstart nur schwer vom Fleck. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte im Minus. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Montag zurückhaltend. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.