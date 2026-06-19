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19.06.2026 10:52:12

Italy Construction Output Rises 0.3%

(RTTNews) - Italy's construction output increased for the second successive month in April, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Friday.

Construction production rose 0.3 percent month-on-month in April, though slower than the 1.9 percent strong recovery in March.

The annual outcome was also an expansion of 2.7 percent versus a 3.0 percent growth in the prior month.

On an unadjusted basis, construction production grew 7.7 percent annually in April , slower than the 7.7 percent increase a month ago. This was the third consecutive monthly rise.

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