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19.06.2026 10:52:12
Italy Construction Output Rises 0.3%
(RTTNews) - Italy's construction output increased for the second successive month in April, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Friday.
Construction production rose 0.3 percent month-on-month in April, though slower than the 1.9 percent strong recovery in March.
The annual outcome was also an expansion of 2.7 percent versus a 3.0 percent growth in the prior month.
On an unadjusted basis, construction production grew 7.7 percent annually in April , slower than the 7.7 percent increase a month ago. This was the third consecutive monthly rise.
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