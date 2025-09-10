Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1564
 EUR
0,0015
0,13 %
EUR - GBP
10.09.2025 11:24:23

Italy Industrial Output Unexpectedly Rises 0.4%

(RTTNews) - Italy's industrial production increased for the second straight month in July, the statistical office ISTAT reported Wednesday.

Industrial output advanced 0.4 percent month-on-month in July, following a 0.2 percent rebound in June. Meanwhile, economists had expected a slight decrease of 0.1 percent.

Production of consumer goods grew 2.1 percent, and output increased 1.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, in the capital and intermediate goods. At the same time, the energy segment showed a sharp contraction of 7.8 percent.

Compared to last year, calendar-adjusted industrial production logged a recovery of 0.9 percent, following a 0.7 percent fall in June.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial output also rose 0.9 percent versus a 0.7 percent decline in the previous month.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Konjunkturdaten im Fokus: ATX und DAX freundlich -- Börsen in Asien in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt ziehen zur Wochenmitte an. Die Börsen in Fernost legen am Mittwoch zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

