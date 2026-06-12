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12.06.2026 09:38:55

Japan Industrial Output Recovers Less Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Japan's industrial output expanded less than initially estimated in April, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry showed on Friday.

Industrial production rose 0.5 percent monthly in April, reversing the 0.4 percent fall in March. In the flash estimate, the rate of growth was 0.8 percent. It was the first increase in three months.

Shipments grew 1.3 percent monthly in April, while inventories and inventory ratios declined by 0.3 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

The annual decline in industrial production softened to 5.0 percent in April from 5.3 percent in March.

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