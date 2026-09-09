Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1647
 EUR
0,0006
0,05 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
09.09.2026 15:34:18

Latvia Trade Gap Widens In July

(RTTNews) - Latvia's foreign trade deficit increased in July from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 453.7 million in July from EUR 223.2 million in the corresponding month last year. In June, the shortfall was EUR 476.0 million.

Exports climbed 14.9 percent annually in July, and imports were 7.3 percent higher.

The country exported 2.3 times more mineral fuels, mineral oils, and products of their distillation in July, and outflows of machinery and mechanical appliances advanced 27.2 percent. On the other hand, the country imported 23.9 percent more pharmaceutical products.

On a monthly basis, both exports and imports increased by 4.9 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively, in July.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.09.26 Schweizerische Nationalbank investiert weiter in Tech: Das waren die Aktien-Favoriten der SNB in Q2 2026
08.09.26 Zurich Insurance setzt im zweiten Quartal verstärkt auf AMD und Eli Lilly
07.09.26 Apple, Microsoft & eigene Aktie: So positioniert sich UBS im US-Portfolio
06.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 36
06.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 36: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor EZB-Entscheid: ATX schwächer erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich stabil -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische Markt dürfte schwächer in den Donnerstagshandel starten, während sich der deutsche Leitindex wohl nur wenig bewegen wird. Die Börsen in Asien geben am Donnerstag nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen