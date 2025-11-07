Lithuania Trade Gap Widens In September

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's trade deficit increased in September from a year ago as exports fell amid a surge in imports, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 569.5 in September from EUR 145.5 million in the corresponding month last year. In August, the shortfall was EUR 275.0 million.

Exports declined 0.3 percent year-over-year in September, while imports advanced by 12.1 percent. The decrease in exports was influenced by the weaker outflows of miscellaneous chemical products and fertilizers.

On a monthly basis, both exports and imports climbed by 8.3 percent and 16.6 percent, respectively.