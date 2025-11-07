Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1382
 EUR
0,0010
0,09 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
>
07.11.2025 08:54:46

Lithuania Trade Gap Widens In September

(RTTNews) - Lithuania's trade deficit increased in September from a year ago as exports fell amid a surge in imports, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 569.5 in September from EUR 145.5 million in the corresponding month last year. In August, the shortfall was EUR 275.0 million.

Exports declined 0.3 percent year-over-year in September, while imports advanced by 12.1 percent. The decrease in exports was influenced by the weaker outflows of miscellaneous chemical products and fertilizers.

On a monthly basis, both exports and imports climbed by 8.3 percent and 16.6 percent, respectively.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14:30 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13:15 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.25 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegte. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen