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13.08.2026 13:03:19

Norway Keeps Key Interest Rate Unchanged

(RTTNews) - Norges Bank left its key interest rate unchanged on Thursday but kept the door open for further rate hike.

The Monetary Policy and Financial Stability Committee decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 4.25 percent. The bank had raised the rate by 25 basis points in May.

"Slower inflation is welcome news, but inflation is still too high, and it is too early to conclude that the inflation outlook has changed materially," Governor Ida Wolden Bache said.

"It may thus still become necessary to raise the policy rate", the governor added.

The committee judged that a restrictive monetary policy stance is still needed to bring inflation down to target within a reasonable time horizon. Policymakers do not want to restrict the economy more than needed.

The future path of the policy rate will depend on economic developments, the bank said in a statement.

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