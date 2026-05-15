Poland Inflation Confirmed At 10-month High

(RTTNews) - Poland's consumer price inflation accelerated as initially estimated in April to the highest level in nearly a year, the latest data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.2 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 3.0 percent increase in March. That was in line with the flash data published earlier.

Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since June 2025, when prices rose 4.1 percent.

Housing and utility costs grew 4.8 percent compared to last year, and transport charges were 3.5 percent more expensive. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased 1.9 percent, while clothing and footwear prices dropped 2.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.6 percent after rising 1.1 percent in March.