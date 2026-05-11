Euro - Rumänischer Leu

5,2068
 RON
0,0025
0,05 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
11.05.2026 11:47:43

Romanian Trade Deficit Widens In March

(RTTNews) - Romania's foreign trade deficit increased in March from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.

The trade gap rose to EUR 2.93 billion in March from EUR 2.86 billion in the corresponding month last year. In February, there was also a shortfall of EUR 2.42 billion.

Exports climbed 6.2 percent year-on-year in March, and imports rose by 5.3 percent.

During the first quarter of 2026, the total trade deficit was EUR 7.7 billion versus EUR 8.5 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 19
10.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 19: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.05.26 KW 19: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.05.26 KW 19: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX im Plus erwartet -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex dürften sich zur Wochenmitte mit Gewinnen zeigen. An den Börsen in Asien geht es am Mittwoch nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen