Romanian Trade Deficit Widens In March

(RTTNews) - Romania's foreign trade deficit increased in March from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.

The trade gap rose to EUR 2.93 billion in March from EUR 2.86 billion in the corresponding month last year. In February, there was also a shortfall of EUR 2.42 billion.

Exports climbed 6.2 percent year-on-year in March, and imports rose by 5.3 percent.

During the first quarter of 2026, the total trade deficit was EUR 7.7 billion versus EUR 8.5 billion in the corresponding period last year.