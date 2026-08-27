Seven-Year Note Auction Attracts Average Demand

(RTTNews) - Finishing off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department revealed on Thursday that this month's auction of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes attracted average demand.

The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.512 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.50.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $44 billion worth of seven-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.473 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.

Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auctions of $69 billion worth of two-year notes and $70 billion worth of five-year notes also attracted roughly average demand.