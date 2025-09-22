23.09.2025 00:00:54

Singapore Inflation Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Singapore will on Tuesday release August numbers for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, overall inflation was down 0.5 percent on month and up 0.6 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 0.5 percent,

Malaysia will provide August data for consumer prices; in July, overall inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year.

Australia will see September figures for its manufacturing and services PMIs from S&P Global; in August, their scores were 53.0 and 55.8, respectively.

Taiwan will release August numbers for export orders; in July, orders jumped 15.2 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Japan will be closed on Tuesday for the Autumnal Equinox and will re-open on Wednesday.

