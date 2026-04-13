Slovak Construction Output Rebounds 8.2%

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's construction production expanded sharply in February after a renewed contraction in the previous month, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.

Construction output grew 8.2 percent year-on-year in February, reversing January's 1.9 percent fall, which was the first decline in nine months. Moreover, this was the fourth highest February growth recorded over the past 14 years.

The strong rebound was driven by domestic works on both building construction and civil engineering, the the agency said. Meanwhile, weaker activity abroad had dampening effects in February.

On a monthly basis, construction output expanded a seasonally adjusted 5.4 percent.