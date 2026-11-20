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20.11.2026 14:56:15
Slovenian Consumer Confidence Rises In November
(RTTNews) - Consumers in Slovenia remained less pessimistic in November, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Friday.
The consumer sentiment index rose to a 4-month high of -21 in November from -27 in October.
The survey revealed that expectations regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year improved to -30 from -38. Households' assessments of their own financial situation over the next twelve months also rose to -10 from -16.
Unemployment fears among households eased, and the corresponding index declined to 15 from 19, and they expect a slower rising trend for consumer prices over the next twelve months.
Separate official data showed that Slovenia's producer price inflation climbed to 4.2 percent in October from 3.9 percent in September. Moreover, this was the highest inflation since March 2023. Mining and quarrying prices grew 9.5 percent from last year, and manufacturing prices were 4.0 percent higher.
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