Spain Industrial Output Growth Eases In September

(RTTNews) - Spain's industrial production grew at the slowest pace in four months in September, the statistical office INE said Thursday.

Industrial production registered an annual growth of 1.7 percent, weaker than the 3.3 percent rise in August. A similar slower growth was last seen in May.

Meanwhile, on an unadjusted basis, industrial output growth increased to 4.5 percent from 0.2 percent a month ago.

Within main industrial grouping, production of energy showed the biggest adjusted growth of 3.6 percent, followed by consumer goods, which grew 2.7 percent. Intermediate goods output was up 0.7 percent. By contrast, capital goods posted an annual fall of 0.3 percent.

Month-on-month, industrial output grew 0.4 percent in September, reversing a 0.1 percent drop in August.