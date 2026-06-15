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15.06.2026 14:27:51
Swiss Consumer Confidence Weakens In May
(RTTNews) - Consumers in Switzerland remained slightly more negative in May, monthly survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Monday.
The consumer sentiment index dropped to -38.1 in April from -36.5 in the corresponding month last year. The score was expected to remain stable at -38.
Among the four components, the sub-index measuring expected economic development worsened to -45.9 from -42.9, and the index for personal financial outlook dropped to -33.8 from -30.3. Meanwhile, the past financial situation improved somewhat, and the respective index rose to -44.2 from -44. 8.
Households considered the time not favorable for making major purchases, with the index falling to -28.7 from -28.0.
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