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15.06.2026 14:27:51

Swiss Consumer Confidence Weakens In May

(RTTNews) - Consumers in Switzerland remained slightly more negative in May, monthly survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Monday.

The consumer sentiment index dropped to -38.1 in April from -36.5 in the corresponding month last year. The score was expected to remain stable at -38.

Among the four components, the sub-index measuring expected economic development worsened to -45.9 from -42.9, and the index for personal financial outlook dropped to -33.8 from -30.3. Meanwhile, the past financial situation improved somewhat, and the respective index rose to -44.2 from -44. 8.

Households considered the time not favorable for making major purchases, with the index falling to -28.7 from -28.0.

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