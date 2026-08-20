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20.08.2026 11:07:50

Swiss Trade Surplus Rises In July

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's foreign trade surplus grew notably in July as exports surged amid a fall in imports, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Thursday.

The trade surplus rose to CHF 8.1 billion in July from CHF 3.8 billion in June.

In real terms, exports logged a double-digit growth of 10.7 percent monthly in July, while imports dropped 2.8 percent.

Exports of chemicals and pharmaceutical products advanced 21.6 percent, and those of metals and metal products rose by 5.8 percent. Meanwhile, the country imported 15.9 percent fewer jewelry items.

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