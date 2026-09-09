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09.09.2026 14:44:06

Taiwan Trade Surplus Grows In August

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's foreign trade surplus increased in August from a year ago, preliminary figures from the Ministry of Finance revealed on Wednesday.

The trade surplus rose to $22.3 billion in August from $16.8 billion in the corresponding month last year. The surplus also grew from $17.2 billion in July.

Exports surged 41.0 percent annually in August, and imports also logged a sharp growth of 44.3 percent.

Shipments of information and communication and audio-video products alone grew 41.8 percent from last year, and those of parts of electronic products jumped by 58.0 percent. Outflows of mineral products were 70.2 percent higher.

Taiwan imported 43.8 more information, communication, and audio-video products during August.

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