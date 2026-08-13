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13.08.2026 14:56:36

Turkey Current Account Gap Widens In June

(RTTNews) - Turkey's current account deficit increased in June from the previous year, according to data published by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey on Thursday.

The current account shortfall reached $4.19 billion compared with $2.27 billion in June a year ago.

The current account, excluding gold and energy, indicated a net surplus of $1.46 billion in June.

The trade deficit in goods widened to $8.5 billion from $6.5 billion a year ago. Meanwhile, the surplus on services trade increased to $6.8 billion from $6.1 billion.

Data showed that primary income balance resulted in a deficit of $1.80 billion, up from 1.76 billion in June 2025. Meanwhile, the secondary income deficit increased to $727 million from $82 million.

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