(RTTNews) - The UK unemployment rate dropped unexpectedly in the third quarter and wage growth moderated, data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The ILO unemployment rate fell to 4.6 percent from 4.7 percent in the prior period. The rate was forecast to remain stable at 4.7 percent.

Payroll employees decreased 34,000 from the last month to 30.2 million in October. During August to October, vacancies logged a decline of 22,000 from the prior period, marking the biggest quarterly fall since May to July 2025.

Average earnings excluding bonuses increased 3.5 percent in the third quarter, which was a slight decrease on the previous three-month period, when it was 3.7 percent.

Including bonuses, average earnings climbed 3.6 percent from the last year, weaker than the 3.8 percent increase in the previous three-month period.