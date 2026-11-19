(RTTNews) - UK manufacturing orders improved notably in November, the Industrial Trends Survey data from the Confederation of British Industry showed on Thursday.

The order book balance rose to -12 percent in November from -32 percent in October. Export orders also strengthened in November, with the balance rising to -19 percent from -25 percent.

In the three months to November, output volumes expanded for the first time since May 2024. The indicator posted +9 percent compared to -10 percent in the quarter to October.

A net 1 percent of manufacturers expect output to rise in the three months to February.

The survey showed a slowdown in average selling price inflation expectations in November. The corresponding balance fell to 20 percent from 24 percent.

CBI Senior Economist Cameron Martin said manufacturers are finally seeing some welcome signs of recovery.

"But challenges remain, particularly around costs," he added. "Selling price expectations remain elevated, with persistently high energy costs continuing to weigh on manufacturers' competitiveness and their ability to grow," said Martin.