Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
|
20.12.2025 17:00:00
1 Magnificent Nasdaq Stock to Buy Before It Soars 76% in 2026, According to Wall Street
Technology stocks endured a shaky start to 2025 as concerns about the heavy spending on artificial intelligence (AI) hardware, the possibility of a recession, and the uncertainty caused by tariffs dented investor confidence in the sector. However, tech stocks made a terrific comeback after a poor first quarter.This is evident from the 32% surge in the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite index since the beginning of April. The index has clocked overall gains of 20% this year. The good news for tech investors is that the rally is likely to continue in 2026 as well. According to Ryan Detrick, the chief market strategist of financial services and investment management firm Carson Group, a bull market could stretch up to an average of eight years once it is three years old.Detrick cites historical data going back to 1950. It is worth noting that the S&P 500 index's bull market turned three years old a couple of months ago. Therefore, there is a strong possibility that the index will continue to rise in 2026, which could have a positive impact on the broader market, including Nasdaq stocks. That's the reason why it may be a good time for investors to load up on shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV), as this Nasdaq stock has the potential to jump impressively in the new year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!