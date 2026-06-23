Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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23.06.2026 09:11:00
1 Massively Undervalued Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock That Could Be Worth More Than SpaceX Within 12 Months
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX, has rocketed higher from its initial public offering. At one point, it was the fifth-most valuable publicly traded company. And while the stock has eased back from its peak, the market still values the company at around $2.2 trillion as of this writing.Indeed, there's no shortage of investor excitement for SpaceX. The massive company includes businesses across rocket launch services, satellite internet and connectivity, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud computing. (It's also the owner of X, formerly Twitter.) The biggest opportunity for the company appears to be in artificial intelligence, which SpaceX management says represents a $26.5 trillion market.But another company may be able to capitalize on that opportunity even better. That company is currently worth about two-thirds as much as SpaceX, but I predict their positions will reverse within 12 months. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|07:07
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.06.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07:07
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.06.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.06.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.26