:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
09.12.2025 18:00:00
1 Quantum Computing Stock That Should Be on Every Investor's Holiday List
Quantum computing is billed as the next wave of growth for the tech sector beyond artificial intelligence (AI). This is an important and emerging technology with the potential to create a large industry, estimated to be worth $1 trillion over the next 20 years.IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is currently the largest pure-play quantum computing company, and the stock is acting like a true market leader. It has skyrocketed 936% over the past three years. Here's why the stock should be on your holiday shopping list.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
