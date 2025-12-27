International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
|
27.12.2025 13:09:00
1 Reason I Am Never Selling This International ETF
One concept that has proven itself time and again is the importance of diversification. You should want companies in different industries, of different sizes, and in different geographical locations. With the U.S. being home to so many world-class companies, the latter can sometimes get overlooked.A truly diversified portfolio should include international stocks, even if it's only a small portion. That's why the Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHF) can be a great buy-and-hold portfolio addition for those who want exposure to international companies.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!