Beyond Meat Aktie
WKN DE: A2N7XQ / ISIN: US08862E1091
|
22.11.2025 22:55:00
1 Reason to Think Twice Before Buying Beyond Meat (BYND) Stock This Week -- or Any Week
Here's a shocking bit of information: If you'd invested in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), the maker of plant-based "meat" products, when it debuted on the market in 2019, you'd have lost 98% of your investment as of Nov. 18. Yikes.That kind of plunge can make the stock seem attractively valued to some naive investors, with its recent price-to-sales ratio of 0.25, well below its five-year average of 1.5. But that's a "value trap" -- a situation where a stock looks much more attractive than it really is.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
