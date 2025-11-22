Beyond Meat Aktie

Beyond Meat für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N7XQ / ISIN: US08862E1091

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
22.11.2025 22:55:00

1 Reason to Think Twice Before Buying Beyond Meat (BYND) Stock This Week -- or Any Week

Here's a shocking bit of information: If you'd invested in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), the maker of plant-based "meat" products, when it debuted on the market in 2019, you'd have lost 98% of your investment as of Nov. 18. Yikes.That kind of plunge can make the stock seem attractively valued to some naive investors, with its recent price-to-sales ratio of 0.25, well below its five-year average of 1.5. But that's a "value trap" -- a situation where a stock looks much more attractive than it really is.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Beyond Meatmehr Nachrichten