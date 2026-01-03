EQT Aktie
WKN DE: A0RFZL / ISIN: US26884L1098
|
03.01.2026 16:10:00
1 Stock I'd Buy Before EQT In 2026
I already own some shares of natural gas giant EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT). I think it's in a strong position to capitalize on growing demand for gas in the future from AI data centers and other catalysts. That's why I'd consider adding to my position this year. However, there's one natural gas stock I'd buy before EQT in 2026: Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI). The gas pipeline company has considerably less direct exposure to commodity prices, making it a much lower-risk way to invest in the expected surge in gas demand in the coming years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!