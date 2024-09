1 Stock That Has Skyrocketed More Than Nvidia Since the Start of 2023: Is It Too Late to Buy?

Since the start of 2023, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have surged 785% higher. The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has lifted this business to new heights, and investors couldn't be more excited about its prospects.However, one e-commerce stock has skyrocketed more than the AI infrastructure enterprise. Shares of the booming online car retailer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) are up 3,270% since the beginning of 2023, which would've turned $1,000 into almost $34,000 today.You might be thinking that it's time to ride the momentum to huge returns. But is it too late to buy Carvana stock?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool