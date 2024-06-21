|
21.06.2024 09:00:00
1 Unstoppable Stock That Could Join Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta in the $1 Trillion Club
"The times they are a-changin'," as Bob Dylan once sang.Once upon a time, it was industrial and oil businesses that topped the list of the world's most valuable companies, but over the past 20 years, there's been a paradigm shift at the top. For example, General Electric and ExxonMobil were the largest companies in the world in 2004, when measured by market cap, clocking in at $319 billion and $283 billion, respectively.A lot can happen over the course of two decades, and now, eight of the top 10 companies hail from the halls of technology. Microsoft and Apple are engaged in an epic battle for the title of the "world's most valuable company." Each currently tops out at roughly $3.3 trillion -- and the top spot has changed hands several times over the past week or so. Nvidia is nipping at their heels with a market cap of $3.2 trillion, well ahead of Alphabet and Amazon, with market caps of $2.2 trillion and $1.9 trillion, respectively. Meta Platforms is pulling up the rear in the $1 trillion club, with a market value of $1.2 trillion. The common denominator that has propelled many of these tech stocks higher is the advent of artificial intelligence (AI), and the technological revolution is just getting started.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
|
20.06.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones-Anleger greifen mittags zu (finanzen.at)
|
20.06.24
|Amazon-Aktie legt zu: Amazon will weitere Milliarden Euro in Deutschland investieren (dpa-AFX)
|
19.06.24
|ROUNDUP: Amazon investiert weiter Milliarden in Deutschland (dpa-AFX)
|
19.06.24
|Scholz: Amazon-Investition ist "starkes Signal" für Deutschland (Dow Jones)
|
19.06.24
|Amazon will weitere 10 Milliarden Euro in Deutschland investieren (Dow Jones)
|
19.06.24
|Onlinehandel: Amazon investiert zehn Milliarden Euro in Deutschland (Handelsblatt)
|
18.06.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones mittags in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)