WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
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13.05.2026 23:05:38
10 Years Later: 5 Winners in a Thinking World
In this episode of Motley Fool Rule Breaker Investing, Motley Fool co-founder David Gardner welcomes Motley Fool analyst Tim Beyers, and together they go back exactly 10 years—to the week—to revisit five companies picked in May 2016, scoring how they really did and, more importantly, asking why.To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. When you're ready to invest, check out this top 10 list of stocks to buy.A full transcript is below.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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